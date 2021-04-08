Board appointment at Morgan Sindall

  1. Instagram
Sat April 10 2021

1 day Construction group Morgan Sindall has appointed Vodafone director Kathy Quashie as a non-executive director

Kathy Quashie
Kathy Quashie

Kathy Quashie is director of Enterprise Indirect Partnerships at Vodafone and has previously worked for BT, TalkTalk, T-Mobile and Carphone Warehouse.  She is also a non-executive director of Transport for London Museum.

She joins Morgan Sindall Group as a non-executive director on 1st June 2021. 

Michael Findlay, chair of the board, said: “We are delighted to welcome Kathy to the board and look forward to working with her. Kathy brings a breadth of experience and her skills will further broaden the expertise on the board, adding valuable knowledge and insight to our discussions.”

