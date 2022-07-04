Board change at Willmott Dixon

Julie Hirigoyen (photo from UKGBC)

Jonathon Porritt, a noted environmental campaigner who was director of Friends of the Earth in the 1980s, has stepped down from Willmott Dixon’s group board after 12 years as a non-executive director. He is 71.

Taking his seat as the company’s green guru is Julie Hirigoyen, who has been chief executive of the UK Green Building Council since 2015. Before that she was UK head of sustainability for commercial property agent Jones Lang LaSalle.

“Julie brings a wealth of built environment experience and sustainability leadership to the table and her knowledge and insight will be very important to our future sustainability ambitions,” said group chief executive Rick Willmott. “It will support our ability to help customers who, like us, are looking at significantly reducing their carbon footprint to mitigate the impact of climate change on future generations.”

