Bobcat dealer changes in Yorkshire

Grays Machinery owner Sandy Gray

Grays Machinery replaces Wakefield-based MTS Plant, which is now part of the new-look Yanmar distribution network.

Bobcat has also extended the area covered by AMS Bobcat, based in Scunthorpe, to include South Yorkshire. AMS is already its dealer for Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire and has been a Bobcat dealer for more than 25 years.

Grays Machinery owner/director Sandy Gray said: “We bring a lot of local knowledge, expertise, experience and enthusiasm to selling and supporting the Bobcat range in Yorkshire. I believe there are many fantastic opportunities to expand sales for Bobcat in this region in agriculture, construction and rental markets as well as many other areas.”

“The company has proved to be quick off the mark, recording their first sale of a Bobcat E17 mini-excavator just three days after taking over the dealership,” said Bobcat district manager Paul Hyslop.