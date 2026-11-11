Bobcat goes Direct

East Yorkshire plant hire company Direct Tool & Plant Hire Ltd has expanded its rental fleet with an order of five new Bobcat mini excavators. Supplied by Scunthorpe-based dealer AMS Bobcat Limited, the shipment includes three cabbed versions of the 1.6t E16 model and two 1-tonne E10z mini excavators. The new machines will be made available across North Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire, including Hull and Humberside.

The 1612 kg E16 forms part of Bobcat’s R2-Series range of 1-to-2t mini excavators. The manufacturer reports that the machine features a SmartFlow load-sensing hydraulics system paired with a closed centre/flow-sharing valve block powered by an upgraded engine. According to Bobcat, this system delivers power on demand to match the performance of larger machines, supplying required hydraulic flow while minimising energy usage. The company claims the setup reduces fuel consumption by up to 18 per cent and cuts noise levels by 4 dBA compared to the previous generation.

Replacing the earlier E17 model, the new E16 has a transport weight that is 100 kg lighter, allowing for transport via vans and trailers. It is designed with compact dimensions intended for work in confined spaces. Direct Tool & Plant Hire director Chris Reader reported that customers have been using the 1.6t machines in place of larger 3t models due to their power output, adding that the purchase decision followed recommendations from existing hire clients.

The company has also added two E10z machines to its lineup. Bobcat claims the model is the market leader in the 1-tonne class, reporting global sales of more than 20,000 units over the 18 years since its launch. Featuring a maximum digging depth of 1.82m and a transport weight of 1077 kg without attachments, the unit includes retractable tracks that reduce its operating width from 110 to 71cm. According to Direct Tool & Plant Hire, this narrow profile enables the machine to pass through standard doorways and garden gates for residential and landscaping work.