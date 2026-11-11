Bobcat goes Rogue

Bobcat has received a Red Dot Award: Design Concept for its RogueX3, an electric, autonomous, modular concept loader designed to explore new approaches to future construction machinery. This marks the second award for the manufacturer’s RogueX concept platform, following a Red Dot accolade for the RogueX2. According to Bobcat, the award highlights its work on adaptable machine architectures aimed at addressing labor shortages, sustainability targets, and site connectivity.

Central to the machine's architecture is a patent-pending, rear-mounted linear actuator tilt system. The company states that this setup replaces conventional front hydraulic cylinders and reduces mechanical components by more than 50 per cent compared to a standard compact loader. Bobcat claims that eliminating hydraulic complexity could make future compact equipment easier to maintain, more energy efficient, and better suited for automated operation.

The prototype incorporates a chassis-integrated battery and electric drivetrain designed for zero-emission performance. The manufacturer reports that integrating the battery directly into the chassis lowers the loader's centre of gravity while creating a more streamlined structure.

The machine is built on a modular platform that the company claims can support tracked or wheeled mobility, cabbed or cabless configurations, multiple lift-arm geometries, and configurable power systems. Bobcat reports that this setup allows a single platform to adapt to different site requirements, terrains, and industry applications.

For autonomous operation, the RogueX3 relies on real-time kinematic positioning, GPS navigation, sensors, and cameras. The unit can also be operated remotely using Bobcat’s MaxControl system via an iOS device. The company adds that it is testing AI-enabled lighting systems designed to signal machine activity, status, and intent to nearby site personnel.

Developed jointly by Bobcat’s Global Design Studio, Global Innovation team, and engineering departments, the RogueX3 was first unveiled at CES 2026 as a research platform. Bobcat confirms that the loader remains in the research and development phase and is not commercially available.