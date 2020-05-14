Bobcat offers HP holiday

Bobcats at work

Bobcat’s ‘buy now, pay later’ finance offer mirrors that announced by Yanmar last month for purchases before 30th June, except that Bobcat has yet to put a closing date on its offer.

Both companies are responding to the slowdown in plant sales that was evident in the UK even before the Covid-19 crisis took hold. Retail sales of construction and earthmoving equipment in the UK market fell by 22% (by units) in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter in 2019.

Bobcat describes its new scheme as the most attractive finance product it has ever offered. It is available to customers in all markets and covers every type of Bobcat machine except rotary telehandlers.

Andrew Higgins, director of Doosan Financial Solutions EMEA, said: “We have never seen market conditions like these and we wanted to provide our customers with a solution to help them in these harsh circumstances. As a result, we have launched our very special finance scheme to help businesses using compact equipment, to help alleviate their worries about cash flow in these uncertain times.”

Customers will only need to pay an initial downpayment followed by a nominal payment of £10 per month for the first six months.

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk