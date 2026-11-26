Doosan Bobcat has carried out field trials of an autonomous S76 skid-steer loader clearing manure inside a livestock barn in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, in collaboration with Korean AI solutions provider MAUM.AI.

The system relies on Vision-Language-Action (VLA) artificial intelligence, using cameras and sensors to perceive the surrounding environment and translate that data into machine movements. According to the companies, the software allows the machine to recognise its working conditions and make decisions independently, rather than relying on preset rules or remote human commands.

The trial follows a memorandum of understanding signed by the two firms in early June, progressing from initial technology validation to field testing in five months. Bobcat selected livestock barn cleaning as its first test case due to ongoing agricultural labour shortages caused by rural depopulation.

During the first test, the S76 loader repeatedly scooped manure into its bucket, transported the load to a designated spot and dumped it into a trailer approximately 2.4 metres high without operator intervention. In a second demonstration, the machine identified manure spread across the barn floor, plotted a cleaning path and pushed the material into a pile with the bucket kept close to the ground.

Doosan Bobcat executive vice president and chief strategy officer Charlie Park said: “This demonstration is the first fruit of the technology validation the two companies have carried out together since June. We will expand collaboration among our global R&D teams and with diverse partners to advance autonomous operation and unmanned technologies, and develop them into practical solutions that improve customers' productivity and work efficiency.”

MAUM.AI chief technology officer Chris Choi claimed that optimising the firm's proprietary Physical AI model for barn conditions achieved precise equipment control and enhanced autonomous performance.

Bobcat reports that it intends to develop further autonomous applications for repetitive or burdensome tasks across construction, landscaping, agriculture and livestock farming.