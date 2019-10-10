Boels moves Shrewsbury depot

Boels already has a branch on Centurion Park in Kendall Road, which it acquired when the Dutch company made its first move into the UK, taking over Supply UK in 2017.

But those premises are not big enough anymore.

From 14th October 2019 Boels’ Shrewsbury operation will be trading out of newly-built Unit 1-4 on Centurion Park – just across the road.

Depot manager Marc Sneade said: “The opportunity to move into a brand new facility that we were able to have designed and built to suit our bespoke requirements was too good to pass on. It allows us to have all the benefits of a newer and much larger depot whilst still retaining our presence within an established location.”

He added: “Our new depot will provide our customers with a far better experience when visiting the depot and collecting equipment and makes it possible to store a greater amount and wider variety of equipment.

“The expansion in our range of equipment has been driven by our local customer demands and has seen us add a wider range of excavators, dumpers, powered access and landscaping products that are already proving extremely popular. We are also expanding our fleet of delivery vehicles to be able to ensure prompt delivery to customers’ sites wherever they may be throughout the Shropshire area.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk