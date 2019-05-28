Bombardier team picked for €2.3bn Egyptian monorail

Bombardier Transportation will deliver the project in partnership with Orascom Construction and Arab Contractors.

The potential value of the bid is €1.2bn (£1bn) for the design & build contract. In addition, there is a 15-year operations and maintenance deal with a potential value of about €1.1bn (£970m). The rolling stock part of the order will be developed and built in Derby, UK.

The project is for the delivery of a 54km monorail system connecting Egypt’s New Administrative City with East Cairo as well as a second 42km line connecting 6th October City with Giza.

The order award is subject to contract and final confirmation.