Bombardier team picked for €2.3bn Egyptian monorail

Wed May 29 2019

1 day A team that includes Bombardier Transportation has been picked as preferred bidder to construct and equip Cairo’s new monorail system, with the rolling stock to be built in the UK.

Bombardier Transportation will deliver the project in partnership with Orascom Construction and Arab Contractors.

The potential value of the bid is €1.2bn (£1bn) for the design & build contract. In addition, there is a 15-year operations and maintenance deal with a potential value of about €1.1bn (£970m). The rolling stock part of the order will be developed and built in Derby, UK.

The project is for the delivery of a 54km monorail system connecting Egypt’s New Administrative City with East Cairo as well as a second 42km line connecting 6th October City with Giza.

The order award is subject to contract and final confirmation.

