Bombardier to build Singapore service centre

The framework agreement with ST Engineering’s Land Systems arm will see the two work together to offer localised component repair capabilities for customers in Singapore, as well as regionally.

Bombardier Transportation vice president Southeast Asia Jayaram Naidu said: “We are pleased to expand our presence and deepen our investment in Singapore with this state-of-the-art centre which will help us to develop and deliver our services capabilities. This new service centre reflects our commitment to developing local talent and technical skills, key to constantly innovating and improving the solutions we provide. We understand the importance that our customers place on passenger safety and system performance, and we will further add value by improving total train performance for operators moving millions of passengers safely.”

The Singapore Service Centre is a step towards strengthening Singapore’s capability in rail maintenance and support services, said ST Engineering’s Land Systems arm’s president of commercial business, Tan Peng Kuan. “ST Engineering’s advanced diagnostics and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) expertise not only ensures that there is reliable in-country support for transport operators in Singapore, our complementary capabilities in robotics and simulation systems also offer innovation engineering applications for improving efficiency and reliability to rail operations.”

To date, Bombardier has delivered 276 driverless Bombardier Movia metro cars for Singapore’s Downtown Line and 13 Bobmardier Innovia APM 100 automated people mover cars for the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) system. Earlier this year, a new asset replacement contract was awarded to supply 19 new Bombardier Innovia APM 300 cars, to retrofit 13 existing APM 100 cars, as well as to deliver a signalling system upgrade for 13 stops on the Bukit Panjang LRT Line. In addition, a new contract was recently awarded to supply 396 Movia metro cars for the high-capacity North-South (NSL) and East-West (EWL) Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) lines.