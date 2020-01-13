Bombs defused ahead of Dortmund construction projects

Four suspected bombs had been identified as part of work for current and future construction projects in the city’s hospital district. Their discovery led to one of the largest evacuations in the post-war period: more than 14,000 Dortmund residents were required to leave the district yesterday and a wall of shipping containers was installed as blast protection. The evacuations took place within a radius of 500m around each suspected point.

The ordnance disposal service defused two 250kg bombs – one British and one American. The other two objects that were checked did not contain explosives.

