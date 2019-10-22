Boost for build-to-rent specialist

Wise Living has several BTR schemes around the country, including in Birkenhead, Telford, Mansfield and Coventry. With this additional investment, it plans to expand.
Director Andy Deller said: “This additional funding is a real vote of confidence that helps us move up a gear with our plan to not just build homes, but thriving communities.
ICG-Longbow partner Kevin Crowley added: “We are delighted to further expand our commitment to the BTR sector and to Wise Living – and are very excited to continue to support the development of good quality and accessibly priced rental homes over the upcoming years.”
Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk