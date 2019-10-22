Boost for build-to-rent specialist

A Wise Living street scene

Wise Living has several BTR schemes around the country, including in Birkenhead, Telford, Mansfield and Coventry. With this additional investment, it plans to expand.

Director Andy Deller said: “This additional funding is a real vote of confidence that helps us move up a gear with our plan to not just build homes, but thriving communities.

ICG-Longbow partner Kevin Crowley added: “We are delighted to further expand our commitment to the BTR sector and to Wise Living – and are very excited to continue to support the development of good quality and accessibly priced rental homes over the upcoming years.”

