The 50/50 joint venture is between Hallam Land Management, a subsidiary of Henry Boot, and Harworth Estates Investments. Its purpose is ‘to pursue a strategic land opportunity in the Midlands’.

The chief executives of each company issues near identical statements saying that the deal represented an expansion of their respective strategic land bank and that they were looking forward to working with each other’s team.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk