Boot breaks ground on Leicester's Brookfield campus

CGI of Brookfield campus

The work paves the way for the relocation of the University of Leicester School of Business, established in 2016.

The 19th century Brookfield House on London Road was once home to the original benefactor of the university, Thomas Fielding Johnson. It is now being overhauled to create newly named Brookfield campus for the business school.

In addition to works in the main house, the £15.8m scheme will also see the removal of a 20th century extension and replacement with a more architecturally sympathetic gabled building, providing a new lecture theatre and seminar rooms. The stable block and courtyard area will also be restored using traditional materials.

Brita Sread, director of estates and campus services at the University of Leicester, said: “The university is leading on a number of development projects, but the Brookfield project is special because of the opportunity it provides to give this historic house a new lease of life. We’re very pleased to welcome Henry Boot Construction to the team and see the works get underway. The finished scheme is going to provide an exceptional environment for the University of Leicester School of Business to flourish, as well as offering a welcoming environment for the wider community.”