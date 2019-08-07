Boot names next CEO

Tim Roberts

Tim Roberts, a director of British Land until being given his notice earlier this year after 15 years with the company, will join Henry Boot as CEO on 1st January 2020.

He takes over from John Sutcliffe, who is retiring but will remain in an advisory position on the board until the AGM on 21st May 2020.

At British Land Tim Roberts was head of offices, responsible for overseeing large scale developments, transactions and lettings, including the development and sale of both the Leadenhall Building and 5 Broadgate, as well as lettings to customers including Facebook, UBS and Dentsu Aegis. He also led the purchase of Paddington Campus and the Clarges development site. He lost his seat on the British Land board in a restructure at the end of March.

Henry Boot chairman Jamie Boot said: "The board has conducted a rigorous selection process, with an external recruitment partner, during which both internal and external candidates were assessed for the role. We are delighted that this has resulted in the appointment of Tim, who stood out from our list of strong candidates due to his track record of success in property investment and development and his delivery of long-term value creation.”

Tim Roberts said: "Henry Boot is in very good shape and I am joining a team that will not only continue to deliver strong returns, but also a business that has the organisational and capital structure to prosper. On a personal note, as a Yorkshireman, I am very happy to be returning to my home city of Sheffield."

John Sutcliffe said: "Since I joined Henry Boot in 2006, we have significantly increased the scale of the business and built a much larger future opportunity portfolio of profitable schemes, and I am proud of the value we have created for all our stakeholders. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Henry Boot and, at 61, it is an appropriate time to hand over my responsibilities to Tim, who I am sure will make a great success of the role."

