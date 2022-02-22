Boot picks GMI for Birmingham apartments

Setl, designed by BPN

Setl is a development of 101 apartments with 2,350 sq ft of ground floor commercial space in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter.

It is HBD’s first city centre development in Birmingham and has been designed by architect BPN.

Andy Bruce, divisional managing director of GMI Construction Group, said: “We are very much looking forward to seeing this contemporary new development coming out of the ground, which will transform a redundant site into a modern, attractive development right at the heart of Birmingham’s iconic jewellery quarter.”

Leeds-based GMI has more than £100m of projects across the midlands on its order book with customers including St Modwen, Graftongate and St James Securities, as well as Henry Boot, across sectors including residential, industrial, commercial, hotel and student.

