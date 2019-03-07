Borders study recommends transport upgrades

The final report of the Borders Transport Corridors Study-Pre Appraisal looks at the improvements that could be made in the future.

The study suggests that better bus services, enhanced Park and Ride facilities and more active travel options could bring potential benefits for the area. Consideration will be given to improving the rail and road infrastructure as part of Transport Scotland’s wider Strategic Transport Projects Review, which is considering strategic connections across Scotland. This will include assessing the potential benefits of dualling sections of the A1 between Dunbar and the border, improvements to the A7 and A68 as well as proposals for extending the Borders railway both southwards towards Carlisle and eastwards to Berwick-Upon-Tweed.

Cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity Michael Matheson said: “The Borders Transport Corridors Study fulfils our commitment to consider the future transport needs of the area. We have already committed to rail stations at East Linton and Reston and these will be delivered as part of work to improve capacity to Edinburgh. We will now go on to consider a further twenty-one options as part of the Strategic Transport Projects Review (STPR2), which is being taken forward during the lifetime of this Parliament.

“The projects review is a nationwide appraisal to identify where improvements are needed and guide investment in Scotland’s transport infrastructure over the next two decades. The recommendations made in this study – which are underpinned by detailed evidence on problems and opportunities – will help ensure the case is made for improvements in The Borders.”