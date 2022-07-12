Borough Green machines "one of a kind"

28-tonne payload on a 26-tonne drawbar combination

It has taken teamwork across five separate companies to come up with the prototype delivery vehicles now in operation at H&H Celcon’s Borough Green site in Kent – a 28-tonne payload on a 26-tonne drawbar combination.

H&H Celcon and its haulier, RT Keedwell, identified a need to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact of their vehicles operating inside the M25 specifically.

They brought in body builder Massey Truck Engineering, truck manufacturer Renault Trucks, local dealer Renault Truck Commercials, and crane manufacturer Hiab to do everything possible to maximise the payload – the more blocks you can get on the truck, the fewer journeys you have to make.

The trucks, known as the ‘Borough Green machines’, use a Renault C380 6x2 lift axle rigid drawbar combination equipped with lighter-weight day cab for this payload-sensitive sector. Additional weight reduction modifications by Massey, including the removal of the passenger seat, resulted in a 28-tonne payload for the first time in a construction brick truck using a 26-tonne drawbar combination.

Stuart Keedwell, director of RT Keedwell Group, said: “At the start of 2019 we set out on our ambition to create the next generation of drawbar vehicles using the best minds in the business. After three years of research, development and collaborative innovation we are delighted everyone’s efforts have come to fruition with two exclusive trucks now operational on the roads around London.

“What sets these vehicles apart from others is the lightweight chassis and innovative design of the whole build, which means the customer can carry more product and therefore be more efficient and profitable. We’re delighted with the outcome so far and look forward to monitoring the performance over the coming months.”

Hiab’s remote-controlled X-Hiduo 158B-2 loader cranes were selected thanks to their speedy operation and innovative Hiab HiConnect technology, which provides real-time insights into equipment utilisation, operation, and condition.

RT Keedwell also worked with Traffic Angel to design a drawbar camera system giving the driver an all-round view while manoeuvring. Cameras on both sides of the wagon and main unit allow a split-screen view left and right when needed.

Stuart Keedwell concluded: “These vehicles are truly one of a kind; with a 28-tonne payload using a 26-tonne drawbar combination, there is nothing quite like them currently in the UK.”

