Borrowing made easier for Skanska employees

Salary Finance, a finance company backed by Legal & General, is offering to lend Skanska UK employees money at an interest rate of 7.9% a year (APR).

Employees are also being offered the opportunity of having money deducted from their pay at source and automatically transferred into a savings account for them.

“As a values and purpose-led business, we want to do everything we can to support our people during what is a very challenging period for many households,” said executive vice president Harvey Francis.

“Our financial health is a vital part of our wellbeing. Unfortunately, most of us worry about money at some point in our lives, but recent increases to the cost of living have made financial concerns a key consideration for many more of us.”

Skanska UK recently gave 1,300 employees a one-off £750 payment to help with their spiralling bills.

