TCI Magazine Christmas OfferTCI Magazine Christmas Offer
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed December 07 2022

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Borrowing made easier for Skanska employees

Borrowing made easier for Skanska employees

14 hours Skanska UK has teamed up with a money lender to get preferential rates for employees.

Salary Finance, a finance company backed by Legal & General, is offering to lend Skanska UK employees money at an interest rate of 7.9% a year (APR).

Employees are also being offered the opportunity of having money deducted from their pay at source and automatically transferred into a savings account for them.

“As a values and purpose-led business, we want to do everything we can to support our people during what is a very challenging period for many households,” said executive vice president Harvey Francis.

“Our financial health is a vital part of our wellbeing. Unfortunately, most of us worry about money at some point in our lives, but recent increases to the cost of living have made financial concerns a key consideration for many more of us.”

Skanska UK recently gave 1,300 employees a one-off £750 payment to help with their spiralling bills.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »