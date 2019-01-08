Boskalis signs for Scottish wind farm

It has signed a pre-construction agreement (PCA) for the Inch Cape offshore wind farm project. The project scope includes the transportation and installation of the wind turbine foundations, the offshore substation and cables.

The contract award was made by Inch Cape Offshore, a subsidiary of Red Rock Power.

The award of the contract is subject to a successful bid by Inch Cape Offshore in the next UK Contracts for Difference auction - to be held in the middle of this year - and financial close, due in the second half of 2020.

The contract size, excluding procurement, is expected to exceed €200m. Boskalis will in the coming months assist with the further engineering and design of the project. The ultimate size of the contract including the cost associated with the supply of the wind turbine foundations and inter-array cables will be determined during this period.

The PCA includes the engineering, supply, transportation and installation of up to 72 pre-piled jacket foundations and up to 84 inter-array cables in addition to the transportation and installation of the offshore substation.

The Bokalift 1 crane vessel will be deployed for the transportation and installation of the foundations as well as the offshore substation foundation, substructure and topside.

In addition, a consortium of Boskalis and NKT will supply and install two 85km export cables to connect the offshore substation to the mainland.