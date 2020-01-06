Boskalis wins multi-year Dutch dredging contract

Work will start in March on the contract, which was awarded by the Port of Rotterdam and Rijkswaterstaat - the Dutch Department of Public Works.

The maintenance dredging is aimed at ensuring continued safe access to the port. It will take place in in the access channel and inner port basins of the port.

The award criteria for the contract included various sustainability metrics, including measures to reduce CO 2 .

Boskalis will use a mid-sized trailing suction hopper dredger for the contract, which has an initial duration of three years. The contract may be extended by up to five more years - taking it to 2028 - subject to criteria including sustainability initiatives.

