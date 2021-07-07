Bourne promotes from within for special projects

Craig Galway

Craig Galway, with the company since 2014, has been promoted to business unit director of Bourne Rail and Bourne Special Projects.

He was previously project director and operations director in the Bourne Parking and Bourne Steel divisions.

Before joining Bourne Group, Craig Galway spent 23 years with Structural Metal Decks (SMD), ultimately as contracts director, and worked on Heathrow Airport Terminal Five, the 2012 Olympic Park and the Philharmonie de Paris, among other projects.

Bourne Group chief executive Steve Govier said: “Craig has built a well-earned reputation as a leader and has the passion and drive to develop an already highly successful business unit on to even bigger and better things.”

