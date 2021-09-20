Bourne recruits engineering director

Denis McNelis

Denis McNelis joins Bourne Group’s board of directors from BAM Higgs & Hill in Dubai, where he was engineering manager.

His two most recent projects were the new Abu Dhabi Airport Midfield Terminal and the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

Bourne Group chief executive Steve Govier said: “Denis has built a well-earned reputation and his appointment is aimed at ensuring that all of the Bourne Group companies remain at the forefront of the latest engineering and technology practices and are well placed to support future growth and diversification into new products and markets.”

Denis McNelis said: “I am looking forward to working with the very experienced team at Bourne, to help expand the areas of work that the Bourne Group operates within and further promote the Bourne Group as one of the premier constructional steelwork and specialist contracting companies in the UK.”

Bourne Group Ltd, headquarters in Poole, Dorset, turned over £62m in the year to 31st October 2020 (2019: £55m) and made a pre-tax profit of £2.6m (2019: £2.0m).

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk