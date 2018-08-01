Bouygues and Colas complete purchase of Swiss contractor

They have acquired all shares in Alpiq InTec AG (Zurich) and Kraftanlagen München GmbH (Munich), whose activities were brought together in Alpiq Engineering Services. Alpiq Group had selected Bouygues and Colas to acquire the activities in March (link opens in new tab).

Alpiq InTec and Kraftanlagen München specialise in hard and soft services in construction and in the energy, industrial and transport infrastructures. They have a workforce of about 7,650 people and generated sales of approximately CHF1.7bn (£1.3bn) Swiss francs in 2017, chiefly in Switzerland (57%), Germany (24%) and Italy (12%).

This acquisition took place on the basis of an enterprise value of CHF850m (CHF700m for Bouygues Construction and CHF150m for Colas Rail). The purchase price was paid in cash.

Bouygues said that the acquisition strengthens its roots in Switzerland in businesses that complement those of its subsidiaries Bouygues Energies & Services Switzerland, Losinger Marazzi, VSL and PraderLosinger. It added that the know-how of Alpiq Engineering Services will also enable Bouygues Construction to expand the portfolio of services it offers, particularly for carrying out complex projects in industry and energy production. Alpiq Engineering Services will offer it an opportunity for entering major new European markets, particularly in Germany and Italy.

Colas Rail said that the acquisition of Alpiq Engineering Services’ rail activities has strengthened its expertise in the field of catenaries - a high-value-added business - and given it access to new growth markets. Colas Rail has expanded its portfolio of solutions and know-how, penetrated the Swiss and Italian markets and strengthened its presence in Central Europe and the UK.