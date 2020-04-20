Bouygues begins re-opening sites

Like other tier one contractors before it, it is saying that it has decided to go back to work at the direction of the government and for the sake of the national economy. Social distancing will be observed.

This has become the industry-standard form of words, to head off inevitable comments about putting ‘profit before people’.

In its statement, Bouygues said: “Having closed all Bouygues UK sites (except critical healthcare projects) on 27th March, we have extensively reviewed the Site Operating Procedures (SOP) published by the Construction Leadership Council, and aligned with the latest guidance from Public Health England, to implement the recommended procedures for our sites to operate safely in the current Covid-19 environment.

“In agreement with our clients and supply chain, we have decided to re-open our sites from 20th April. To ensure we are adhering to the recommended Site Operating Procedures enforcing social distancing, sites will re-open progressively and will only be operating at reduced capacity over the coming weeks.

The government has made it clear that the construction industry plays a vital role in supporting the UK economy and that, where we are confident we can safely operate our sites, we should do so.

“Safety remains our priority. We have been working in close collaboration with our staff, supply chain and clients to ensure work can continue safely.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk