Bouygues in for next phase of Portobello Square

Phase 2b of the Wornington Green estate rebuild

Bouygues UK is preparing to move on site to begin construction of Phase 2b of the Portobello Square regeneration in June 2022.

The estate originally had 538 flats and houses (accommodating approximately 1,700 residents), built between 1964 and 1985 in predominantly large deck-blocks. These are being knocked down, in phases, and replaced by approximately 1,000 new units.

Phase 1 was completed by Ardmore Construction in 2016, with 324 homes. Phase 2a was completed in March 2020, with 89 homes.

Phase 2b, to be built by Bouygues, will deliver 230 new homes, including 108 homes for social rent alongside 11 homes for shared ownership. This is expected to take about two years.

A later Phase 3 is aiming for between 355 and 378 new homes in buildings up to 15 storeys high.

The full redevelopment project of the run-down estate was valued at £350m when it started out, back in 2012.

Catalyst worked with architects Conran and Partners as master planners for the scheme and Arcadis as cost consultants and employer’s agent.

Richard Smith, managing director new homes London at Catalyst, said: “Despite the excellent quality of the submissions we had from construction contractors, it was clear the Bouygues UK were the best team to take forward the construction of the next phase of Portobello Square. This marks a significant milestone in developing a significant number of new homes for families in North Kensington.”

Bouygues UK chief executive Rob Bradley said: “Our experience on projects like this across London, and with ensuring minimal disruption for the local community, will ensure the successful delivery of this phase. Having previously worked with Catalyst on flagship projects such as Havelock Estate in Ealing, we look forward to working alongside the team again to support its ambition to reinvigorate this iconic part of London.”

