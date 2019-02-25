Bouygues invests in structural monitoring start-up

Bouygues is joined in the investment by Sofimac Innovation and Crédit Agricole Alpes Développement.

Morphosense was formed in 2016 on the back of technology resulting from 10 years of R&D at France-based research institute CEA-Leti. The technology has been designed for the real-time surveillance of the structural integrity of civil engineering structures – including bridges, dams, skyscrapers - and energy structures, such as offshore oil and gas platforms and floating wind farms.

The product, which called Neuron, is based on a system of sensors associated with patented algorithms that makes it possible to measure the static and dynamic behaviour of structures and to carry out predictive maintenance.

With the new partnership, Morphosense hopes to accelerate commercial development in its two priority markets, strengthen its commercial and technical teams, and finalise its technological developments leading to the market launch of version two of its product. It will also seek to have Neuron awarded ISO 9001 and ATEX certification, as well as continue with the development of predictive maintenance using artificial intelligence and machine learning.