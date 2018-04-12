News » International » Bouygues picked for €283m Paris science centre » published 12 Apr 2018
Bouygues picked for €283m Paris science centre
Paris-Sud University has awarded a Bouygues-led team a €283m design-build contract for a science centre.
The team will carry out the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the Biology – Pharmacy – Chemistry Centre for the future Paris-Saclay University campus on the Plateau de Saclay.
Handover is scheduled for April 2022, following 12 months of development studies and 36 months of works.
Sylvie Retailleau, President of Paris-Sud University, said: “Biology, pharmacy and chemistry have a common culture and share issues in common in relation to health. Collaborations between these three disciplines are natural. From a scientific standpoint, grouping them together seemed essential to us.”
Pascal Minault, CEO of Bouygues Entreprises France-Europe, said: “This partnership contract testifies to the confidence we have been shown by Paris-Sud University. Working alongside recognised partners, starting with the architects BTuA and Bernard Tschumi, Baumschlager Eberle Architects, and Groupe-6, we have devised a project that is sober, functional and elegant which aims to make the Biology – Pharmacy – Chemistry Centre a centre of excellence in teaching and research.”
The centre will incorporate research labs, teaching facilities, scientific greenhouses, an insectarium and aquarium, social spaces, offices, technical areas, shared logistics zones and car parking.
