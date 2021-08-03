Bouygues starts on Camden homes

A groundbreaking event has been held to mark Bouygues’ appointment to carry out the London Borough of Camden’s part-redevelopment of the Maitland Park Estate.

The scheme will deliver 119 new homes in a variety of sizes. The space has been created by the demolition of the 1960s Aspen House Tower Block, the old Tenants’ & Residents’ Association (TRA) Hall, gymnasium and garages.

The resulting new homes will be approximately 43% at council rent with 57% for private/market sale. Cullinan Studio and ECE Westworks are the architects on the scheme.

The scheme, which is located between Chalk Farm and Belsize Park on the Maitland Park Estate, will also provide a range of external amenity areas and landscaped open space.

Completion is due in the late summer of 2022.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk