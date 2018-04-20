Bouygues promotes HS2 man

Bouygues' civil engineering division has promoted the man leading its HS2 joint venture but he is staying in London.

Jérôme Furgé has been project director of the Align joint venture of Bouygues Travaux Publics, Sir Robert McAlpine and Volker Fitzpatrick since 2015. Last year Align won the £965m Chilterns Tunnels and Colne Valley Viaduct main works civils contract of HS2 (Lot C1).

He has now been promoted to business development director of Bouygues Travaux Publics, the civil engineering arm of the French construction giant Bouygues. This makes him the most senior Bouygues TP director in the UK.

Jérôme Furgé said: “Winning High Speed Two as a team at Align was for me a fruitful and enrichening work experience. In my new role, I look forward to building many long-term and successful relationships with future partners and clients in the Industry. Bouygues Travaux Publics has developed an impressive series of leading-edge innovations and methodologies that my team and I plan to share with our UK colleagues in the long run.”

He said that he intends to make “the presence of Bouygues Travaux Publics even more visible in the industry through an active participation in conferences, talks and thought-leadership exercises”.