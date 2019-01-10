Bouygues secures further work on Croatian motorway

photo by Bernard Blaise

The €167.1m (£151m) contract was awarded by Bina Istra concession company of which Bouygues Travaux Publics is a shareholder. The work involves the widening to four lanes of a 28.1km stretch of the motorway, located on a peninsula in the north-west of the country.

The new phase of the project will take place under the 5th amendment to the concession contract signed in September 1995 between the concession company Bina Istra and the Republic of Croatia.

Bouygues Travaux Publics CEO Jean-Philippe Trin said: “We are proud that our customer has entrusted us with the construction of the fourth phase of the Istria Motorway, following phases 1A, 1B and 2A.”

Bouygues Travaux Publics is responsible for phase 2B1, which covers the upgrading of the stretch between Rogovići, in the west of the peninsula, and Vranja, in the east, turning it into a four-lane dual-carriageway toll road. Works on the first 11.6km section, between Rogovići and Cerovlje, got under way in November 2018 and are due to be completed in November 2020. Works on the 16.5km section from Cerovlje to Vranja, along with the construction of a rest area, will begin in November 2019, with handover set for November 2021.

The new stretch of the Istria Motorway also includes the construction of 11 viaducts.