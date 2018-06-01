Bouygues signs for Cardiff’s £300m Innovation Campus

Cardiff Innovation Campus

The Cardiff Innovation Campus (CIC) is designed to house academic researchers, students and university staff working alongside the private, public and third sectors to exploit new ideas.

The £300m Campus, at Maindy Park, will feature two new centres driving innovation. One will house SPARK, a social science research park, and the Innovation Centre for start-ups and partnerships. This has been designed by Hawkins Brown Architects.

The other, the Translational Research Facility (TRF), designed by HOK architects, will be home to two scientific research establishments – the Institute for Compound Semiconductors and Cardiff Catalysis Institute.

The value of Bouygues’ main works contract for the Innovation Campus is £122.6m. Completion is expected in 2021.

Plans to build a footbridge linking the Campus with the Business School have been deferred to a later date.

Rob Bradley, regional managing director of Bouygues UK, said: “This is a significant development for Cardiff University, which will see us use our strong technical team to deliver a state-of-the-art project providing significant economic benefits to the University and the wider Cardiff Capital Region.”

Vice-chancellor Colin Riordan said: “Cardiff Innovation Campus is right at the heart of our long-term commitment to build social and economic prosperity in Wales for the benefit of all. We are delighted to be working with Bouygues UK to create a ‘Home of Innovation’ that unlocks the power of research.”

The design teams include architects Hawkins Brown, HOK and BDP, engineers Arup and Jacobs. Quantity surveyor is Faithful & Gould and project manager is Buro Four.