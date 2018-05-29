Bouygues to buy Australian contractor

AW Edwards managing director and owner Bruce Edwards said: “We are excited about the opportunity that joining with Bouygues Construction presents for our business. The transaction will see AW Edwards keep its strong position in the building sector, with the additional resources, geographic reach and expertise of Bouygues Construction behind us at every step. This means bringing best practices from around the globe to our operations in Australia.”

Nicolas Borit, chief executive officer of Bouygues Bâtiment International, said: “For Bouygues Construction, the acquisition of AW Edwards represents an opportunity to expand our business in this important strategic market. AW Edwards is a successful company with many achievements to its name.

“We have high regard for the Edwards family. Over several generations, they have successfully created an enduring company which is acknowledged for the quality of its projects and the service it provides to its customers.”

The Sydney-based family business was founded by Austin William Edwards in 1921 and specialises in building sector. It recorded sales of AU$277m in 2017 and employs 250 people.

Completion of the transaction is expected in the summer of 2018.