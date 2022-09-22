Bouygues UK margins stuck at 0.3%

Bouygues (UK) Ltd has filed its accounts for the year to 31st December 2022. These show 15% revenue growth to £483.6m (2020: £420.3m) and pre-tax profit up 43% to £835,000 (2020: £585,000).

However, despite the growth, the company’s operating profit margin remains a very modest 0.3%, as it was in 2020, with operating profit growing from £1.3m to £1.5m.

“Whilst the company faced cost increases due to inflation on some of its projects and additional costs linked to fire safety related matters, these were more than offset by an increased volume of profitable trading as the company remains resilient against the backdrop of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” said finance director Jean Luc Midena.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk