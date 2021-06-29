Bouygues wins Suffolk street light replacement

Bouygues Energies & Services has been awarded a contract to upgrade Suffolk County Council’s street lighting to light-emitting diode (LED) lamps.

By replacing 43,400 street lighting lanterns with LED lanterns, the council expects to reduce its annual electricity costs on street lights by around 76% and save more than £1.7m year.

The upgrade of the lighting system will include a further rollout of the county’s central management system that dim and/or switch on/off individual or groups of lights. This smart technology will increase the control the council has over its power consumption which will further reduce costs. The system will also automatically flag any lights that are not working, reducing the need for night-time inspections.

The contract started in May 2021 and runs for 21 months.

Bouygues is recruiting in Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich for full-time permanent street lighting technicians on £19-£20 per hour.

Bouygues Energies & Services sales director Matt Fitzpatrick said: “This is a wonderful project that will bring significant benefits to Suffolk by reducing energy consumption, improve the quality of street lighting across the county and support the authority’s environmental plans in response to the climate emergency.”

