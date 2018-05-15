Bowmer & Kirkland confirmed for Milton Keynes

Bowmer & Kirkland has been confirmed as main contractor for a £63m build to rent development in Milton Keynes.

Peveril Securities is developing the site and Mayforth is development manager. Grainger, the UK's largest listed residential landlord, has conditionally agreed to pay Peveril £63m to take over the 261 private rented sector homes on completion.

Grainger’s transaction is conditional on the completion of a new adjacent YMCA as part of the first phase of the wider development which is expected in the third quarter of 2019. Bowmer & Kirkland will start main construction work on the PRS project after this.

Ralph Jones, director of Peveril Securities, said: "We are delighted to be working with Grainger to provide a further 261 residential units in Milton Keynes, and we hope it will be first of many opportunities in the future for Peveril, Bowmer and Kirkland and Grainger to work together."