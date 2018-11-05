Bowmer & Kirkland on course to start Nottingham's Unity Square in new year

CGI of Unity Square

The developers have submitted an application to Nottingham City Council to build 62,000 m2 of office space on Unity Square, the 1.14 hectare site in Queensbridge Road, opposite Nottingham train station.

Bowmer & Kirkland has been selected as main contractor and is expecting to start on site in early 2019.

The planning application encompasses two office buildings – one of 10 storeys and the other 13 storeys.

The Southern Gateway regeneration project is creating a new business district within an area of the city in need of redevelopment.

Peveril Securities and Sladen Estates bought Unity Square from Peel Land & Property Group in 2015 for an undisclosed sum and demolished the derelict car park buildings last year.

