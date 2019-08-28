Bowmer & Kirkland wins £23m Glasgow office scheme

Bowmer & Kirkland’s £23m contract is for Cadworks, a 96,000-square-foot development in the city centre.

Cadworks is aiming to be Glasgow's ‘most green' office development; it is targeting a BREEAM rating of 'Excellent' and an EPC 'A' rating. It is also seeking to offer the city's most comprehensive facilities for cyclists, including what is said to be the country's only cycle-in access ramp. The scheme has also been awarded a WiredScore 'Platinum' accolade for its connectivity.

The project is set to generate about 200 construction jobs within the local community.

FORE managing partner Basil Demeroutis said: "The appointment of Bowmer & Kirkland signals our readiness to start on site and deliver our flagship Scottish development. Cadworks will embody our vision of creating a new way of designing commercial space, one where social responsibility and ethics can be powerful drivers of returns on investment.”

Alan Johansen, regional managing director of Bowmer & Kirkland added: "We are delighted to have been appointed as main contractor for a building that will not only meet the urgent demand for top-quality city centre space, but will also be the country's most sustainable.”

Cadworks is due for completion in the second quarter of 2021.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk