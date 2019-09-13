Bowmer & Kirkland wins first phase of £80m Space Park campus

Space Park Leicester will be a new campus to the north of the city centre, close to the National Space Centre. It will be home to the Leicester Institute for Space & Earth Observation which is one of the university’s research institutes, and the National Centre for Earth Observation, as well as business partners.

Under the first phase, Bowmer & Kirkland will construct a building of nearly 5,000 square metres for the university, providing accommodation for teaching, offices and laboratories in two-, three- and four-storey wings linked by an entrance and atrium.

The university is still seeking £64m funding for phases two and three but the procurement of phase one has been structured to provide flexibity for the contractor on phase one to move on to later phases afterwards.

