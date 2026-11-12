Bradford gas works becomes heat network

The new energy centre

The network aims to cut customer gas demand by 75%, and to avoid the need for boiler replacements, by making use of one of the UK's largest air source heat pumps. The developer plans to incorporate surplus heat from local businesses into the heat network, including from a 5MW data centre Deep Green has secured permission to build next door.

The energy centre provides enough heat to supply the equivalent of 10,000 homes per year, and is already warming the city’s courts and council buildings, the University of Bradford and Bradford College. 1Energy is also in negotiations with several other significant heat users across the city.

The network carries heat from the energy centre across Bradford, via a 5km network of underground insulated pipes, to the company’s customers. Heat exchangers then transfer warmth into the heating systems in connected buildings, replacing heat that was previously produced by individual gas boilers.

Developed at no cost to the local community, the project represents £75mn of investment in Bradford, combining £55m of private capital and £20mn of government investment through the Green Heat Network Fund (GHNF). With a further £9.7m in GHNF funding secured to support the networks expansion, 1Energy says that it could invest over £100m into the network as it grows.

As the first heat network in the UK that was funded by institutional investors, including pension funds and asset managers, 1Energy says it establishes a model for financing the country’s transition to energy resilience. Using the ‘Bradford blueprint’, 1Energy plans to deploy a further £700m across its wider portfolio over the next ten years.