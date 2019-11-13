Bradley fits on-board dust suppression

ECY Haulmark fitted a water tank on top of Bradley's Hitachi Zaxis 300 excavator

Warrington-based hydraulic attachment specialists ECY Haulmark carried out the installation on a Hitachi Zaxis 350 LC high reach demolition excavator, a Zaxis 490 and a Zaxis 300.

Bradley Demolition is now using the machines on a demolition contract in Preston town centre.

Dynaset HPW high-pressure dust suppression system converts the power of a mobile machine into a high-pressure water mist. Spraying nozzles are installed onto the base machines attachment head or close to where the dust suppression is required. The mist flow can be controlled by the machine operator from inside the cab, who can select mist volume by use of a switch/pedal and the levers.

According to ECY Haulmark, it is “the most innovative dust control system for mobile machinery available on the market”.

Bradley Demolition has had water tanks installed on all three machines, which allows them to remain completely mobile at all times. Alternatively, water can be supplied to the machine via an on-site stand-alone water tank or supply.

Bradley Demolition managing director Paul Johnson said: “Installing this system directly to my base machines has proved significantly lower in cost than investing in conventional stand-alone dust suppression equipment and proved equally effective.”

The three modified machines are working in Preston

For the Zaxis 490, the water tank is at the rear

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk