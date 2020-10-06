Bradleys makes Prinoth breakthrough with NTD sale

Bradleys added cab roof guards, ladders and other features to the standard Panther T14R

The Panther T14R tracked rotating dump vehicle is marketed as offering the highest payload in its class, at 13.2 tonnes.

Bradleys has installed additional kit to improve the basic specification, including folding ladders, beacons, front and rear lights, GPS trackers, a 360o camera kit, cab roof guard, tow points and front bumper with toolbox.

This is the first major sale of the Prinoth dumpers since Wigan-based Bradleys took on the distribution last December. [See previous report here.]

NTD has already sent the new dumpers to work on an HS2 site in Birmingham.

The walk-around video below is from a Prinoth and one of its dealers in North America.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk