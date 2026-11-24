The group's revenue fell 1.1% to £343.1m in the six months to 30 September, with adjusted profit before tax in the first half of its 2027 financial year dropping from £21m to £17.9m.

The group said it had been resilient in the first half, with 'strong performance' and its design and install division. Here, growth offset a decline in its distribution division.

It maintained stable gross profit, at £64.2m, down from £64.4m, with gross profit margins rising 10bp from 18.6% to 18.7%.

The group will pause dividend payments as it prioritises net debt reduction, and waits for further visibility on trading conditions.