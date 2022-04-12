BRE appoints innovation director

Eloise Francis

In her new role, Eloise will be responsible for driving innovation, research and technical excellence at BRE.

Eloise Francis joins BRE from Legal & General Capital, where she had been head of operational risk for the past three years.

As the BRE’s director of innovation, she is responsible for innovation, research and technical excellence at the organisation.

Her previous career has been spent in health & safety in the construction and property sector, and more recently, enterprise risk and sustainability. Before Legal & General she worked for Royal Mail for a couple of years in risk & compliance and for Mace (as head of health and safety consultancy) for 18 months and Capita Symonds for 12 years.

BRE Trust Chair Phil Wilbraham added: “With her extensive industry experience, we look forward to her invaluable contributions as she helps to drive innovation forward at BRE.”

Eloise Francis said that she was “incredibly excited” about her new job. “I am looking forward to playing a leading role in demonstrating how BRE can contribute to what is a crucial time for many areas of construction and the built environment,” she said.

