Breedon buys Borders quarry

Blinkbonny has a fleet of concrete mixer trucks

Blinkbonny Quarry (Borders) Ltd was purchased by Breedon Northern for an undisclosed sum from Jimmy and Diane Shanks. It is Breedon’s first quarry in the region.

Blinkbonny Quarry and ready-mixed concrete plant employs 14 people and has reserves of approximately 2.8 million tonnes of high-quality basalt hard rock. It also comes with a fleet of ready-mixed concrete mixers and tippers together with a volumetric concrete mixer.

The 25-hectare quarry opened in 2000. Earlier this year the owners secured planning permission to lower the floor of the quarry, expanding its reserves.

Alan Mackenzie, managing drector of Breedon Northern, said: "Blinkbonny gives us a great opportunity to establish a presence in the Scottish Borders, through a business with long-term mineral reserves and resources. It is well invested, with modern plant and machinery, and has established an excellent reputation for quality and service among its customers in the surrounding area."