Breedon recruits Amey director to run contracting

James Haluch

He will join Breedon from Amey in March and will report to the group chief executive, Pat Ward.

James Haluch has been managing director of Highways & Waste Collections at Amey for the last five years. He has previously worked for Mouchel and EM Highway Services.

Pat Ward said: “This key appointment reflects our commitment to grow our contracting business on the back of our enhanced asphalt footprint following the acquisition and integration of the former Cemex assets.”

