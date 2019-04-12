Breedon wins surfacing contract for A9 dualling

The subcontract awarded to Breedon involves a 9.5km stretch of the A9 between Luncarty and Pass of Birnam, the latest section to be widened to full dual carriageway as part of Transport Scotland’s £3bn upgrade of 129 kilometres of the A9 between Perth and Inverness. Balfour Beatty had been awarded the main contract last summer (link opens in new tab).

Breedon will also supply all the structural concrete and a significant volume of the aggregates required. The company will base its operations at its Loak Farm sand & gravel pit near the centre of the project, where it will erect a mobile asphalt plant and mobile concrete plant to service the scheme. It will draw on supplies of aggregates from Loak and its neighbouring quarries at Shierglas and Clatchard, together with high polished stone value (PSV) stone from Barbae Quarry.

Breedon Northern managing director Alan Mackenzie said: “We’re delighted to be playing our part in one of the most important infrastructure projects in Scotland, which is designed to deliver economic growth through improved road safety and reliable and quicker journey times, as well as better links to pedestrian and cycling facilities.”