Brent SMEs in line for £100m of construction work

Brent Council said that the value of contracts on offer has increased from £60m following a surge of interest from prospective suppliers and buyers looking to take part in the event at Brent Civic Centre.

McAleer & Rushe, Catalyst and St George are among the contractors looking to talk about upcoming projects to local suppliers, in areas such as roofing, scaffolding, dry lining, catering and other services.

Large national companies and smaller Brent-based businesses will come together at the 'Meet the Buyer' event, which will be held at Brent Civic Centre on 11 July to discuss upcoming projects in the borough and what local business can offer.

The event, which has been organised by the council, is part of an effort to ensure that the regeneration taking place in Brent benefits local businesses and in turn helps to provide more job opportunities for local residents.

Shama Tatler, Brent Council's cabinet member for regeneration, highways, planning, said: "I'd encourage any small business in Brent to attend this event and show the large companies that whatever their need, be it a job worth a few thousand pounds or several million, they need look no further then what's already here in Brent."

Brent's businesses will also be entitled to a free workshop with supply-chain specialists to help them prepare their pitch, so that they are ready to win new business on the day.