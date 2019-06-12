Brewery keeps Kier on board for next phase

The Everards Meadows development

Kier’s appointment follows on from Phase 1A for the Everards brewery and an initial enabling contract with a combined project value of £26.6m.

The works form part of the Everards Meadows development based next to Fosse Shopping Park on the outskirts of Leicester. The completed site will bring Everards brewing facilities and offices to the new location while also creating public spaces including a beer hall and brewery experience.

As part of Phase 1B, Kier is constructing 862 m² of new office accommodation, 1454 m² of brewery floor area and 1,054 m² of retail, food and drink space. Works are due to be completed in late summer 2020.

Phase 1A, which opens July 2019, consisted of the construction of a cycle centre, a café, a pedestrian/cycle bridge over the River Soar connected by more than 3km of cycle ways, as well as car parking facilities and landscaping.

Mark Pausey, managing director Kier Regional Building Central, said: “Everards has a deep-rooted heritage in Leicestershire and it is a privilege to construct its new home where it will continue brewing great quality beer as well as bringing a unique experience to its visitors.”

Everards managing director Stephen Gould added: “We’ve been working with Kier on this development since 2017 and have been really impressed with not only its work but also its approach and connection to our local community. There is strong trust and confidence which has been built up between the Everards and Kier teams and we certainly look forward to continuing this beneficial and collaborative approach throughout the build of our new home for the next generation of our family business.”