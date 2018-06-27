Brexit prompts Amey parent to go Dutch

Ferrovial’s international holding company is moving its headquarters from Oxford to Amsterdam.

However, no Oxford employees are moving from to Amsterdam and no job losses are expected. The move is mainly a legal manoeuvre, to maintain EU parentage for the operations.

“The reason for the move is to maintain the group’s international companies under the umbrella of (EU) communities’ legislation,” a spokesman said.

The holding company oversees Ferrovial’s activities outside Spain, including its interests in Heathrow, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton airports, as well as Amey, Cintra, Poland’s Budimex and Australian services group Broadspectrum.