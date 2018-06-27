PortmanPortman
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. GooglePlus

Construction News

Thu July 19 2018

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Brexit prompts Amey parent to go Dutch

Brexit prompts Amey parent to go Dutch

27 Jun Ferrovial, the Spanish construction company whose UK interests range from Amey to airports, is moving its international headquarters out of the UK to remain within the European Union.

Ferrovial’s international holding company is moving its headquarters from Oxford to Amsterdam.

However, no Oxford employees are moving from to Amsterdam and no job losses are expected. The move is mainly a legal manoeuvre, to maintain EU parentage for the operations.

“The reason for the move is to maintain the group’s international companies under the umbrella of (EU) communities’ legislation,” a spokesman said.

The holding company oversees Ferrovial’s activities outside Spain, including its interests in Heathrow, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton airports, as well as Amey, Cintra, Poland’s Budimex and Australian services group Broadspectrum.

 

 

MPU

More News Channels